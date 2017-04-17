× Wife of man who caused major gas line fire in Alexandria arrested for neglect

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A mother is facing charges after her husband reportedly crashed into a high-pressure gas line in Alexandria.

The crash caused flames to shoot up 40 feet in the air and forced Vectren to shut off gas to about 100 homes on Thursday, April 6.

Police arrested 25-year-old Anna Reels on neglect charges on Monday, April 10.

Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department say Reels put her two children at risk by allowing her husband, Cody Vaughn, to drive drunk.

Reels reportedly admitted to police that she and Vaughn had a few drinks and were on their way home when Vaughn crashed.

The couple and their two children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Vaughn is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the crash, including operating while intoxicated.