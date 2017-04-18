× Anderson man dies in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – An Anderson man died Tuesday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the road and crashed in a field.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene on Strawtown Ave. near Cyntheanne Rd. at approximately 3:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found the bike in the field and the rider, 26-year-old Kurtis B. Gwaltney, nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Gwaltney’s red 2008 Ducati was heading eastbound when it left the south side of the road and lost control in the field. The bike reportedly continued several hundred feet before coming to a rest.

Officers are working to determine the exact time of the crash as there were no witnesses.

Gwaltney was wearing a helmet but sustained severe trauma during the incident.

Toxicology tests were performed. Results of those tests are pending, but nothing in the initial investigation led deputies to believe there were signs of impairment.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Team at 317-773-1872 or through Hamilton County Public Safety Communications at 317-773-1282.