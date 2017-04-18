× Authorities offer reward for information in shooting of bald eagle in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– Police are offering a reward for information on a bald eagle found shot in northwest Boone County in March.

On March 27, a 3-year-old bald eagle was found west of Thorntown. The eagle was alive but severely emaciated. Officials took it to a local rehabilitation center, where they were able to confirm the eagle had been shot. They estimated the shooting took place about a week before the eagle was found.

After consulting with a veterinarian, the decision was made to euthanize the eagle.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of any responsible party. Indiana Department of Natural Resources “Turn in a Poacher” is assisting by providing a confidential way to share relevant information.

The killing of a bald eagle is a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to a year and a find of up to $100,000.

If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact the Turn in a Poacher (TIP) line at 1-800-847-4367.