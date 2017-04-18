× Bill to make state superintendent an appointed position awaits Gov. Holcomb’s signature

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The state schools superintendent will soon be appointed by the Indiana governor.

Lawmakers voted to pass a compromise Tuesday that sends the bill to the governor’s desk. If signed, the change will take effect in 2025.

The appointed superintendent must have been a resident of Indiana for at least two years and hold an advanced degree, preferable in education.

To opponents, the bill would strip power from voters. It adds to the number of issues voters must weigh in considering a gubernatorial vote, and would water down the issue, said Joel Hand, lobbyist for the Indiana Coalition for Public Education.

The bill comes after four years of conflict involving Democratic former Indiana schools chief Glenda Ritz, then-Gov. Mike Pence and Republican leaders in the Legislature. They clashed over the state’s grading system for schools, the use of private school vouchers and the state takeover of poorly performing schools, among other things.

Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to sign the bill.