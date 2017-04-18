× Carmel native and former Ohio State gymnast killed after getting hit by semi

COLUMBUS, OH – A Carmel man and former Ohio State University gymnast passed away on Monday after he was stuck by a semi in Columbus, Ohio, according to WSYX.

Larry Mayer, 24, lost control of his car on a highway and crashed down into an embankment on the right side of the roadway. He exited his car and started walking up the ramp when he was hit by a semi, WSYX reports.

Mayer was a native of Carmel, Indiana, and he was on the gymnastics team for Ohio State from 2012 to 2015. Gymnastics coach Rustam Sharipov released the following statement after receiving the news about Mayer’s death:

“Larry was the kind of guy that brightened the whole room wherever he was. His infectious attitude had a positive impact on those he interacted with on a daily basis. Our gymnastics family is hurting right now, Larry was such a special person. We all know that Larry is in a better place and will continue to look over us. I’m grateful for all the moments and memories that have been made with Larry. In this time of despair, our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”

He competed on the parallel bars and vault as a Buckeye and owns a career best of 15.800 on the vault, which was the highest score by a Buckeye from 2013-16.