Carmel mayor appoints new police chief

CARMEL, Ind. – The mayor of Carmel has appointed a new police chief.

Jim Barlow will replace Chief Tim Green on June 1. Green is retiring after 35 years with the Carmel Police Department, serving as chief for the last 6.

“I am pleased to promote Jim Barlow to the role of our next Police Chief. His experience in Carmel and his knowledge of law enforcement make him perfect for this role,” said Mayor Jim Brainard. “I also wish to thank Chief Green for his many years of service. We wish him well in his retirement.”

“Serving the citizens of our community has been a privilege and an honor,” said Green. “While I look forward to retirement, I certainly will miss working alongside some of the best people one could be associated with.”

Barlow has been a member of the Carmel Police Department for 34 years. He’s served as Assistant Chief for the last six years. He’s also served as Commander of the SWAT team, operations, special investigations and support divisions. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and he’s also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Mayor Brainard has also appointed two new Assistant Chiefs. Jeff Horner will oversee administration and Aaron Dietz will oversee operations.