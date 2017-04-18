Family of six escapes early morning house fire on Indy’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- A family of six, including an infant and a toddler, escaped a house fire on Indy’s northwest side early Tuesday morning.

Fire officials stopped short of calling the home a “total loss,” but said it was no longer safe for the family to live in.

Most of the damage is on the back side of the home located in 7500 block on Michigan Road.

A woman who lives at the home told investigators she heard two “pops” around 2 a.m. She realized the house was on fire moments later and woke up everyone else inside.

Four adults and two children, 4 months old and 2 years old, were home at the time. All managed to escape. Officials say two of the adults suffered from smoke inhalation but refused treatment at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.