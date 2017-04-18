Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized for pneumonia

Posted 6:27 PM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:14PM, April 18, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush arrive for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston with a recurrence of a case of pneumonia he had earlier in the year.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says the 92-year-old former president and father of former president George W. Bush has been in Methodist Hospital in Houston since Friday for observation because of a persistent cough. He said doctors determined he had a mild case of pneumonia which he said in a statement Tuesday has been treated and resolved.

McGrath said the former president “is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment of pneumonia.