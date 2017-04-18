× Indianapolis gearing up for more spring time running events this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown running and special community events continue to highlight the city’s weekend activities and this weekend will be no exception.

Several events will be taking place Saturday, April 22,that will block or close various streets for periods of time.

Some of those events that will be occurring this weekend are:

Walk MS will result in the lane closures of Michigan Street between White River Parkway West Drive and Porto Alegre Street and of New York Street between White River Parkway West Drive and Limestone Street from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Earth Day Indiana Recycle Run 5K and 1-Mile Walk will result in lane closures of New York Street between White River Parkway West Drive and West Street and of Blackford Street between New York and Wabash streets from 8:50 – 9:30 a.m.

March for Science Indianapolis will result in lane closures of Senate Avenue between Robert Orr Plaza and New York Street and of New York Street between Senate Avenue and Military Park from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Other events that will be happening over the weekend will not have streets blocked but congested with pedestrians around their venues and those include the Indianapolis Indians , whose games may cause increased traffic around Victory Field Tuesday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday afternoons.

The Indy Eleven game may cause some delays around IUPUI’s Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium with their Saturday night contest.