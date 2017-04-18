× Man convicted of murder in connection with 2015 stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A jury found a man guilty of murdering a man in the summer of 2015. The verdict came down Tuesday night.

Officers found the victim, 25-year-old Jamie Hines, with stab wounds to his neck and stomach in the 800 block of Udell Street on July 2. He died from his wounds shortly after being taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Less than a week later, Benjamin Faulk turned himself in to police for the fatal stabbing. Police questioned Faulk and arrested him on a murder charge. He was then taken to the Marion County Jail.

Faulk will hear his sentencing on May 3.