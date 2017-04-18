× Men wanted after credit cards, tools stolen from vehicles in Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind.– Speedway police are searching for two men wanted for theft and fraud.

On Feb. 23 around 8 p.m., several construction workers’ vehicles were broken into in the 1500 block of Main Street. Company credit cards and tools were taken.

Police say the suspects used the credit cards at the Lowe’s store located on West 10th Street in Indianapolis.

Anyone with any information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information leading to a felony arrest can make the tipster eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.