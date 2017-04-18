× Pacers struggles on defense leads to 0-2 hole

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It was more of the same for the Cavaliers in game two of their playoff series with the Pacers.

Just like in game one, Cleveland got a lot of open looks and took advantage with some red-hot shooting. Still, Indiana battled back from a double-digit deficit, but just couldn’t get to the mountaintop. The Blue and Gold is now down two games to none.

“We’re extremely frustrated,” said Thaddeus Young. “We haven’t won, but we can take some positives from the games we played.”

“It’s tough,” Lance Stephenson said. “They’re killing us in the one on one play. Once we get over the screen, it’s an isolation and they’ve been hitting shots.”

“We’ve just been doing a terrible job of getting back and guarding people,” said Paul George, who scored a team-high 32 points in the loss. “We know how good LeBron is going to be and how good Kyrie is going to be, but the other guys we have to be able to limit.”

“You know they’re going to go on runs,” C.J. Miles said. “They’re going to score. The crowd got into it. We knew that was going to happen. We withstood every run. We were always in the game, so we were little breakdowns from winning the game.”

Miles added there are no moral victories. They don’t care about being close in the first two games. It’s about getting wins. They know they can compete.

They’ll try to get it done when the series shifts to Indianapolis for game three on Thursday night.