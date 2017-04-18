× Pavement repairs to close one lane on I-74 on southeast side of city this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Contractors plans to close the left lane on eastbound I-74 between I-465 and London Road (Exit 103) starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday (April 20) until 6 a.m. on Friday (April 21) to saw-cut areas of concrete pavement to be removed and replaced this weekend, weather permitting.

The same left-lane restriction will resume Friday at 9 p.m., and the lane will remain closed for pavement repairs through Monday (April 24) at 6 a.m.

Wednesday (April 19) night starting at 9 p.m., rolling lane closures are scheduled in the same area as mobile crews seal pavement in both lanes and directions. These lane closures are expected to end before 6 a.m.

The work is part of a $4.2 million pavement repair and resurface project on I-74 between I-465 and London Road (Exit 103). Concrete pavement repairs will require weekend lane closures starting at 9 p.m. on Fridays until 6 a.m. on Mondays for approximately one month, and various lane closures can be expected each week night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Weather permitting, asphalt patching and paving is scheduled to begin in May and will require overnight lane closures between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through the summer. Afterward, new lane markings, reflective pavement markers and shoulder corrugations will be installed.

The nine-mile project on I-74 southeast of Indianapolis is expected to be complete by the end of October.