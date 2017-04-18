This country star loves canines! Now you can help Hunter Hayes pay it forward with a new campaign that brings the healing power of dogs to U.S. service men and women.
Paying it Forward: Hunter Hayes
-
Wear red and pay it forward
-
World down syndrome day
-
Fight for Air Climb
-
Tri-West “Dollars for Scholars Phone-A-Thon”
-
Fit for the Cure
-
-
Thieves steal $900 worth of softballs from Lebanon little league
-
Center for Leadership Development plans to honor minority achievers
-
World Water Day
-
No changes in legislation one year after Cumberland convenience store killing
-
2017 Fight for Air Climb
-
-
Fishers women living a mile apart learn they are related
-
Controversial bill to increase governor’s pay changed to study on possible pay raises
-
Paying it Forward with Hendricks County