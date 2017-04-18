Peyton Manning in town to be honored at Marian University event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Peyton Manning is back in the Hoosier State Tuesday for an event on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Manning will be the guest of honor as he’s inducted into Marian University’s Clayton Family Circle of Honor. The event is called “A ‘Knight’ for Leaders”

He will be recognized for this dedication to Indianapolis and his commitment to helping others.

A reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The program will follow with a special appearance by Papa John and a Q&A with Manning.

