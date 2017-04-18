Parents get chance to weigh in on IPS proposed school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—For the first time since announcing plans to close three high schools, Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is opening the discussion up to parents and community members.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., parents can weigh in on the proposal at the Board of School Commissioners meeting at the Thomas D. Gregg School 15 in Indianapolis.

The Facilities Utilization Taskforce will present the full findings of its months-long report, in which it recommended the district close three high schools by the 2018-2019 school year.

The report, which was released last week, details a dramatic and stead decline in student population at IPS since the 1970s. All seven of the district’s high schools are dramatically under capacity, with five of the seven schools less than half full.

Arsenal Tech High School has the highest enrollment at 60-percent capacity. George Washington High School has the lowest enrollment with an estimated 400 students for the 2017 school year, which is only 21-percent of the school’s capacity.

IPS saw peak student enrollment back in 1967 with 109,000 students across elementary, middle and high schools. Over the next fifty years, the Taskforce reports a “myriad” of factors contributing to the steady decrease in student population leading to its current enrollment of just 30,000 students.

Part of the Taskforce’s report claims IPS could comfortably serve the current high school student population in only three high schools. However, it found that operating four high schools would give IPS better flexibility given any population shifts.

The public comments Tuesday night will be the first of a series of meetings throughout April and May. By June, the administration will likely identify which high schools it will recommend for closure. Then in September, the board will vote on facility closures.

The next public meetings will be held:

Wednesday, April 26

Glendale Library

6101 N. Keystone Ave.

Indianapolis, IN 46220

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Monday, May 1

Ivy Tech Culinary Center

2820 N. Meridian Street

Indianapolis, IN 46208

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 11

Zion Hope Baptist Church

5950 E 46th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46226

6:00 - 8:00 pm

Monday, May 15

Haughville Library

2121 W. Michigan St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

6:00 - 8:00 pm