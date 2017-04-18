× State trooper injured on the job returns to duty 4 years, 9 surgeries later

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After four years and nine surgeries, an Indiana state trooper is back on the job.

Master Trooper Bryan Snyder was injured in March 2013 while investigating a crash on I-65 northbound near mile marker 92. A semi truck headed straight for him while he was standing next to his vehicle. While Snyder dove through the open front door to avoid being hit, the truck side-swiped his cruiser.

The truck, which initially stopped at the scene, later took off and was never located.

Snyder thought he’d escaped certain death and serious injury, however, he soon realized the injuries were worse than he thought.

He ended up needing multiple surgeries; five for his hand and four for his back. Doctors told him he’d likely never return to active duty, but Snyder defied the odds.

ISP announced Monday that Snyder, a 19-year veteran of the force, is back on the job.

“Brian is a model trooper, we are thankful he has been able to recover from his injuries, he had a long road to recovery and his commitment to returning to duty demonstrates his passion for being an Indiana State Trooper,” said Indianapolis District Commander Lt. Jeff Payne.

Snyder will patrol Johnson and southern Marion counties during the midnight shift, ISP said.