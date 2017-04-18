VIDEO: Ferocious goose attacks Indiana officer at police station

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – It’s not unusual for police to worry about their safety on the job, but this Indiana officer was attacked by a very unusual assailant—a goose. And the embarrassing encounter was caught on surveillance video.

Lt. Shane Bassett of the Clarksville Police Department posted a video on YouTube of a goose attacking his colleague Sergeant Detective Ray Hall.

The video shows Hall attempting to walk from the parking lot to the front door of the police station after forgetting his keys.

An aggressive goose flew into him, and Hall tried to defend himself with his bag. The goose tackled Hall into a bush, but fortunately, he was able to run away.

“Detective Hall forgot his keys,” Basset wrote. “He then attempts to enter the building and is challenged by our local geese… bad decision.”