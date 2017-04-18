× Warm spell continues; 80-degree day(s) to make a return

ON A ROLL

Tuesday marked the 10th consecutive day above normal in a spring season that now ranks 12th warmest on record to date. The average temperature of 48.7-degrees since March 1st ranks among the warmest 8% on record. Temperature records date back 146 years.

Warmth will be plentiful for the next two afternoons and it is possible we will reach 80-degrees again Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures that are more typical of the last days of May and early June.

NO FREEZE IN APRIL

We have not dipped below freezing so far this April – the coldest 33-degrees on the 8th. This is the first April since 2010 not to produce a freezing temperature. Longer range forecasts include cooler air over the weekend but a new surge in warmth to follow. It is looking more and more likely that the last freeze of the year has occurred. We will monitor. However should no freeze occur this April it will be only the 10th April ever not to have a freeze, the first since 2005.

RAIN SOAKED SATURDAY?

A passing cold front Thursday will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms with it but the next system has real rain promise.

Trending drier than yesterday there still is good evidence that a rainy Saturday is in the cards. The current low pressure (storm) track is a little further south than yesterday too. A windy, wet Saturday with very cool temperatures are expected. Latest trends are for a quicker departure and a improved picture for Sunday. We will have better timing and rain numbers as the week wears on.