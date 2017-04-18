× Warming trend underway; cool, wet changes coming for the weekend

Skies are clearing and temperatures are tumbling this morning before sunrise! We will begin today with bright skies (7:03 a.m.) and readings in the upper 40s, so be sure to grab a coat. Regardless, expect plenty of sunshine today and warmer conditions, in fact, one of the best of the week!

Wednesday will bring a few more clouds and plenty of dry hours, too, as temperatures continue to run 10-15° above average! A few showers or storms will flare up late in the day. Scattered storms are likely on Thursday afternoon, bringing a change in our weather pattern as cooler air works back in for the weekend!