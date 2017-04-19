6-year-old rescued from west side pond after wandering away during recess

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 6-year-old student at a west side elementary school was rescued from a pond after wandering away from recess Wednesday morning.

The Wayne Township School Corporation says the child left the Westlake Elementary playground just before 11 a.m. and staff members immediately began looking for him.

The little boy reportedly walked into a retention pond on the Wayne Township Fire Department training grounds on in the 700 block of North High School Road.

Deputy Chief Rick Scott saw the boy in the pond and went in after him. Officials say the student was only in the pond for a short period of time and was fully alert as he was pulled out. He was then sent to Riley Hospital for Children in good condition for a precautionary examination.

The school district is investigating the incident and officials say they’ll make “any changes necessary to continue to provide the safest environment possible for (their) students.”