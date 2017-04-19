× Decatur Township school bus involved in crash on southwest side, driver and student transported to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Decatur Township school bus was reportedly involved in a three-vehicle accident on the southwest side Wednesday evening, confirms the school district.

It happened near the area of Kentucky Ave. and Olender Dr. on the southwest side. The call came in at around 5:20 p.m.

The driver and one student were reportedly taken to St. Francis Mooresville with non-life threatening injuries.

6 students were on board on the way home from after school activities.

We will update this story as we receive more details.