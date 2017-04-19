Early evening storms Wednesday new storm threat Thursday; March-like weekend with soaking rain Saturday

A few t-storms are dotting the map north of Indianapolis late Wednesday afternoon. One storm could produce small hail across southern Miami county through 5 pm.

Storms will mainly be focused over the north-central portion of the state through midnight. A chance of a stronger storm will persist but diminish after sunset.

ANOTHER 80-DEGREE DAY

It’s warm and will remain summer-like overnight. The 80-degree high today is the normal for June 7th and an overnight low of only 64°is the normal high for this time of the year. The most 80-degree days to date came in 1977 with 9. The Average date of the first 80-degree day is April 21st.

April 2017 is now the 3rd warmest on record to date and today marks the 11th straight day above normal. 15 of the first 19 days have been above normal.