Garage a ‘total loss’ after fire sparks on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire destroyed a garage Tuesday night, but firefighters were able to keep it from spreading to the main part of the home.

Crews were dispatched to the 6400 block of Walton Street on the west side around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. They found the garage on fire and had the blaze under control in less than 20 minutes.

The fire gutted the garage and contents inside, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department. Both were a total loss with damage estimated at $150,000. Two cars were damaged.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental in nature. It started after the homeowner placed what he thought were cold firewood ashes into a compost pile next to the home two days before. The ashes smoldered for two days before igniting.

The owner noticed the fire and tried to put it out, but it spread up an exterior wall and into the garage’s attic.

The Speedway Fire Department assisted Wayne Township in putting the fire out. Officials said the homeowner was fully insured and receiving help from Wayne Township Victims Assistance.