× Help FOX59 Pack the Pantries this Friday!

Every year, more than 1 million Hoosiers go hungry. Many of those are children and seniors.

It takes the support of the whole community to fight hunger, and every dollar makes a difference. FOX59 needs your help to give back to the community and help feed those in need.

Did you know a cash donation of $30 will feed one hungry neighbor for a month? Did you know $1 dollar donated equals an average of three meals?

That’s why we are teaming up with Gleaners and Midwest Food Bank to take action and fight hunger in central Indiana right now.

This Friday, we’re asking you to help us pack the pantries!

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, volunteers will fill the FOX59 studio to take your donations as part of our Pack the Pantries Phone Bank.

Watch FOX59 News all day long and call in to help us make a difference!

The number to donate is 317-493-2300.

You can also donate at the following donation websites:

Gleaners



Midwest Food Bank