Hogsett focuses on post-secondary education, getting guns off streets during State of the City

NDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett delivered his second State of the City address Wednesday evening.

During the speech in IUPUI’s Hine Hall Auditorium, Hogsett highlighted progress made by the Criminal Justice Reform Task Force over the last year and other initiatives. He also utilized the platform to unveil multiple new programs relating to neighborhood investment, education and public safety.

During the address, Hogsett announced that his administration intends to transform or demolish 2,000 dangerous or abandoned homes in the next two years. He also challenged the city to provide permanent housing to an additional 400 homeless residents over the next year.

When it came to education, the Mayor said he plans to sign an executive order called “The Indianapolis Promise” that looks to ensure that every Indianapolis student has access to a quality post-high school education.

“The Indianapolis Promise will send a message to young people and their families… that their success is our success,” said Hogsett.

As for public safety, the Mayor announced the launch of a new program that will reward teenagers who provide information anonymously about illegally obtained or possessed guns. The city will partner with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for this initiative. Hogsett says the program will offer $750 for tops that lead to felony arrests and $300 for misdemeanor offenses.

Watch the Mayor’s full State of the City address below:

During his first State of the City address last May, Hogsett’s primary concerns consisted of a growing “crime epidemic,” “an inherited budget that spends $50 million more each year than it takes in,” and, “the exponential rise in the level of poverty in our city over the last 25 years.”