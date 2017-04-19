× IMPD investigating report of 2 people shot on west side, gunman at-large

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD has confirmed they are at the scene of a shooting involving 2 people on the west side.

The scene is in the 2000 block of N. Alton near IMS and the call came in at around 10:15 p.m. IMPD has confirmed that they gunman is still at-large.

A female victim has been sent to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. Police say a male victim has been transported in stable condition.

