IMPD seeks suspect that allegedly bound elderly woman in home invasion robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with IMPD are seeking the public’s help with locating a suspect who fought and tied up an elderly woman during a home invasion on the southwest side.

Jeremy Clark, 34, is wanted after he allegedly entered the victim’s house, pushed her to the ground, fought with her and then bound her hands together.

According to a police report, Clark fled with cash, credit cards and the victim’s 2011 Chevy Equinox.

The woman was able to chew her way through the binding and call 911.

A short time later, the victim’s vehicle was recovered in a parking lot in the 5800 block of W. 10th St.

Clark is described at 5’7”, 190 Ibs., with a full beard. He was wearing a white shirt, brown shorts and dark colored shoes.

Clark was last seen in the area of 5800 W. 10th St. around 7 p.m. Wednesday. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, if you see him do not approach and call 911.