Indianapolis fire crews help rescue kittens born on fire truck

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis firefighters made a very cute discovery on Tuesday after hearing a very unusual noise coming from one of their trucks.

Crews on duty at the far south side location found three newborn kittens, two boys and one girl, on the back of Engine 35. They believe the kittens’ mother gave birth to them on the truck.

Crews placed the newborns with their eyes still closed in a box with warm blankets before taking them to Noah’s Animal Hospital. All are doing well!

IFD posted video of the adorable rescue on their Twitter page.

 