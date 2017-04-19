× Judge drops final murder charges against alleged ‘Grundy Crew’ hit man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The last double murder case against an accused hit man for the “Grundy Crew” has been dropped.

A Marion County superior judge agreed with a motion by prosecutors to drop two murder charges against John Means for the killings of Tyrece Dorsey and William Davis in 2014 on the east side.

Investigators claim Means carried out the killings at the behest of Richard Grundy III, who was charged with running a murderous drug gang implicated in about two dozen unsolved slayings.

In February, Means was found not guilty of another double killing four days later. He still faces a gun charge.

The Grundy prosecutions have been plagued by false witnesses, a lack of cooperation and reduced charges.

Murder charges have also been dropped against Grundy himself.