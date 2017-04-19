× Lafayette coach, substitute teacher fired amid police investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – An assistant boys volley coach and substitute teacher at the Lafayette School Corporation is out of a job.

The school district let the person go after learning of allegations, which authorities have not elaborated on.

District officials say they immediately contacted the Lafayette Police Department after learning of the allegations Tuesday.

The employee’s name is not being released to the public at this time, because no charges have been filed.

FOX59 has reached out to the police department for more information regarding the investigation.