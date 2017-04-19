Marijuana-growing operation found during Indiana house fire, police arrest 3

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Two people were arrested on drug charges and a third person was arrested for battery after firefighters reported spotting a marijuana-growing operation while putting out a northern Indiana house fire.

Logansport police say officers found 40 marijuana plants in a second-floor bedroom, along with marijuana in jars in another bedroom. More than a dozen of the plants were fully mature, according to police.

Police Sgt. Dan Frye tells the Logansport Pharos-Tribune that the growing operation included lighting on timers and irrigation and ventilation systems, but wasn’t the fire’s cause.

Homeowners Danny Lantz, 59, and Tammy Lantz, 57, face felony charges of dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Police say Nicole Heckard,21, another resident at the home, was charged with felony battery for pushing and punching a firefighter.

Fire officials say the fire was reported about 6:45 a.m. Monday, with flames and smoke spreading through much of the house. Information on the cause wasn’t immediately released.

Police say this is the largest drug bust their department has made in recent months.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.