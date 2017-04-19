× More than $2 million in cash, 200+ pounds of marijuana seized in Marion County drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Federal agents and local police joined forces to investigate and arrest at least two men in what has the potential to be the most lucrative drug bust in Marion County history.

Kelly Joe Spinks, Jr., and William Joseph Belew, Jr. are housed in the Marion County Jail on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

A months-long probe utilizing multiple local and federal investigative techniques led to the arrests early last Friday morning after Spinks and Belew were spotted carrying several boxes out of a southwest side warehouse.

A nearby traffic stop revealed 70 pounds of marijuana sealed up in those boxes, while a search warrant at the warehouse uncovered another 200 pounds of pot and several aluminum containers seemingly designed and fabricated for the long distance conveyance of concealed drugs.

Within hours, additional search warrants were served at two more west side addresses.

Inside one house, investigators found ammunition and a notebook containing handwritten details of various strains of high-grade marijuana plus several glass bottles of steroids.

At an office frequented by Spinks while he was under surveillance, investigators recovered, “over $2,000,000 in U.S. currency and over 30 firearms.”

If the cash estimate is modest and conservative, further accounting would not only total a higher amount but potentially list this investigation as the largest drug cash haul ever in Indianapolis.

Agents are still examining the firearms and their final tally, after identification of the weapons, may also be much larger as well as any determination if the guns were intended barter for marijuana.

Larger still is the suspected support system that investigators believe Spinks and Belew depended on to import tons of domestically-grown marijuana from California and return millions of dollars in profits to the west coast.

As a result, the investigation remains open.

Belew and Spinks were observed driving a Ford Expedition and a Chevrolet Impala though investigators may account for other seized vehicles owned locally or intended for cross-country transportation of the drugs and money.