New ranking names Carmel best place to live in the U.S.

The best place to live in America is right here in central Indiana.

Carmel took the top spot in the ranking of the best places to live in the entire U.S. from data company Niche.

The ranking is based on data from the U.S. Census, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among other sources. It takes several factors into account, including public schools, commutes, cost of living, crime and safety, health, weather and employment.

The company used its data-driven approach to assess 15,783 places around the U.S. Here are the ten best places to live:

Carmel, Indiana Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania Houserville, Pennsylvania Okemos, Michigan Morrisville, North Carolina Dublin, Ohio Buffalo Grove, Illinois Los Alamos, New Mexico Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania Ann Arbor, Michigan

The company broke out separate rankings for best cities, best suburbs, best counties and best neighborhoods. Carmel topped the best suburb list, while Fishers appeared No. 12 on that ranking. Hamilton County ranked as the third overall best county in the country.

You can see the rankings and learn more about the methodology here.