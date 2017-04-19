× Pacers ready for Cavaliers in game 3

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After losing both games in Cleveland to the Cavaliers, the Pacers are ready to take advantage of home court this week. The team practiced Wednesday afternoon at the Fieldhouse, with a long list of things that need to be improved.

Indiana needs to do a better job of containing the Cavs big three, who put up 89 points on them on Sunday, and according to their star Paul George, the team needs to be more aggressive.

The all-star made a few comments after the game that had national media outlets calling him “selfish”. The forward stated in the press conference following their game two loss, that Lance Stephenson needs to have more self-control and that Myles Turners needs to get more physical. When asked about it after practice, George refuted what the national media accused him of.

“It’s complete ignorance,” George said. “For them to say I’m a selfish teammate or I don’t think about my teammates or I’m throwing my teammates under the bus…I didn’t say anything bad about them. Everyone knows how close I am with them. I said those things only to motivate us to win a series. That’s what this is all about. It is was it is and I didn’t lose any sleep over it. I’m fine being called the so-called villain. It’s the position that I’m in.”

Whether you agree with Paul George, or the national media the fact cannot be denied that Myles Turner and Lance Stephenson need to improve. Turner has under-performed, putting up only 11 points in the game one and only 6 points in game two. Lance Stephenson struggled massively defending Kevin Love in game two and admitted today after practice that he let his emotions get the best of him in that match up.

The Pacers will try to win their first game of the series Thursday night at 7:00 P.M.