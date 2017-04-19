× RECIPE: Roasted Garlic Custard with Mushrooms & Spring Onions

Ingredients:

Mushroom Stock

Portobello Mushroom – 1

Chicken Stock – 2 cups (alt. vegetable stock)

Custards

Sauce

Garnish

Fettuccine pasta – 1/4 cup, broken dried

Thyme – 1/2 teaspoon minced fresh

Instructions:

To make the mushroom stock: Twist the stem off the mushroom, wipe it with a damp paper towel, and chop it coarsely. Slice off the dark gills from the underside of the cap and reserve the cap. Combine the stem pieces, gills, and stock in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer the stock uncovered for 30 minutes, until reduced to 1-1/2 cups. Set aside.

To make the custards: Preheat the oven to 325 F. Place the cream in a saucepan over medium heat with the garlic clove and bring to a boil. Remove the garlic and keep the cream hot. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs and egg yolk together. Add the cream in a thin stream, whisking constantly. Whisk in the roasted garlic puree until the mixture is smooth and season with salt and pepper.

Butter four 6-ounce ramekins. Fill the ramekins with the custard mixture and place them in a shallow roasting pan. Place the pan in the oven and fill the pan with enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the ramekins. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour, or until the custards are set and a knife inserted in the middle of each comes out clean. Remove the ramekins from the water bath. Let the custards sit for 5 minutes, then run a knife around the inside of each ramekin. To unmold the custards, place a dinner plate over each ramekin and turn it over quickly; lift off the ramekin.

While the custard is baking, prepare the sauce: Slice the reserved Portobello mushroom cap and heat the butter and olive oil in a medium sauté pan or skillet over medium-high heat. When the butter foam begins to subside, add the sliced mushroom and sauté until tender, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle the mushroom with salt and pepper. Add the sliced garlic and green onions to the pan. Sauté over medium heat until the garlic is translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the sherry and boil over high heat until the liquid is reduced by three fourths, about 2 minutes. Add the mushroom stock to the pan along with the broken pasta and thyme. Lower heat and boil gently for 6 to 8 minutes, until the pasta is al dente.

To serve: Arrange some mushrooms, garlic, and onions around each unmolded custard. Ladle sauce around the custard and serve.

Note: Julienned red and yellow peppers, baby corn, and celery may be added to the sauce with the pasta to make a heartier dish to serve as an entrée.

Recipe adapted by: Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants