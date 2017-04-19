× Shelbyville man arrested for rape and kidnapping

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Shelby County have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with a reported rape on Monday.

Jordan Haehl, 30, of Shelbyville, was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman he knew. The rape occurred between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Monday, according to police.

A police report states Haehl used a Winchester rifle to force the woman into having sex with him.

He also reportedly made the victim get in a car and proceeded to drive at a high rate of speed, pretending like he was going to crash the vehicle into a tree.

Haehl was charged with rape committed by using threatening use for force, criminal confinement, intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

All of the charges are felonies.