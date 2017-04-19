× Tentative agreement reached on roads funding package

INDIANAPOLIS — House Speaker Brian Bosma says leaders in the House and Senate have reached a tentative agreement on a roads funding package.

The Indianapolis Republican told reporters Wednesday he will present details to members of his party before making a report available to the public. He declined to comment on specifics of the deal but says it finds the “sweet spot” of both chambers’ priorities.

Republicans agree on hiking the tax on gasoline and diesel and imposing some new fees.

A sticking point had been the House Republicans’ desire to send revenue from the current sales tax on gas entirely to roads.

The two-year budget lawmakers are drafting hinges in part on details of the deal. The Legislature is expected to adjourn by Saturday.