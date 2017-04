× Two people shot on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are on the scene of a double shooting on the city’s near east side.

The shooting occurred just after 4:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Deloss Street, between Shelby Street and South State Avenue.

Both victims are in stable condition, police said. They could not confirm if any suspects were in custody.

This story is developing.