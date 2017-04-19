Warm Wednesday on the way as storms return to the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Wednesday everyone! We have another warm day on the way as temperatures climb into the upper 70s!

There will be a mix of sun and clouds through out the day with a lot of dry time.

A couple of showers are possible this afternoon but a lot of the state will remain dry.

Tomorrow a cold front moves into the state returning widespread rain and storms to the area. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the main concern. A significant cool down behind the front as highs only make it into the 50s for the rest of the week.