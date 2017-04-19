Important message for Lafayette-area viewers about FOX59

Work Hard and Play Hard during Downtown Indy, Inc.`s Workforce Week

Posted 9:16 AM, April 19, 2017, by

A week dedicated to celebrating Downtown`s workforce! From April 24- 28, Downtown Indy, Inc. is showing appreciation to those who work in our urban core. They are encouraging all employees to join in for these exciting happenings.

  • Monday Fun Day: Carnival on the Circle with a Dunk Fest, games, food and more
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Tasty Tuesday: Show your business card/ID for deals and discounts at your favorite local restaurants
  • Workout Wednesday: Workout Wednesday on Georgia Street is back! Plus, the new Victory Lap 5K on the Canal presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Noon on Georgia Street; 5:30 p.m. on Canal
  • The Business of Downtown: Join us for our annual meeting – as we talk about the organic and intentional developments in our Downtown – and what lies ahead.
    • 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Fast Friday: HandleBar Hot Lap – 48-teams face off against each other in a single-elimination race around Monument Circle
    • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. first rounds; 4 – 6 p.m. championship rounds

Website: downtownindy.org