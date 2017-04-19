Work Hard and Play Hard during Downtown Indy, Inc.`s Workforce Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A week dedicated to celebrating Downtown`s workforce! From April 24- 28, Downtown Indy, Inc. is showing appreciation to those who work in our urban core. They are encouraging all employees to join in for these exciting happenings.

Monday Fun Day: Carnival on the Circle with a Dunk Fest, games, food and more 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tasty Tuesday: Show your business card/ID for deals and discounts at your favorite local restaurants

Workout Wednesday: Workout Wednesday on Georgia Street is back! Plus, the new Victory Lap 5K on the Canal presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Noon on Georgia Street; 5:30 p.m. on Canal

The Business of Downtown: Join us for our annual meeting – as we talk about the organic and intentional developments in our Downtown – and what lies ahead. 4 – 6 p.m.

Fast Friday: HandleBar Hot Lap – 48-teams face off against each other in a single-elimination race around Monument Circle 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. first rounds; 4 – 6 p.m. championship rounds



Website: downtownindy.org