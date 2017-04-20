Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Grant and Blackford Counties in northeast Indiana until 8 p.m.

3 PM THURSDAY UPDATE on thunderstorm timing

Posted 3:01 PM, April 20, 2017, by

A gap between thunderstorms has developed 2:50 pm Thursday. The storms in eastern Illinois will spread east – arriving for PM commute.

Currently a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in northeast Indiana until 8 pm.

I’m posting below the latest forecast radar at 6:30 pm showing the next round arriving in a few hours.

A few strong storms are still possible while the severe threat still looks minimal. An advancig cold front will push these storms into central Indiana. Along the front, a few isolated storms may produce hail and a damaging wind gusts.

We will keep you posted here and be sure to join us at 4 pm on Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis