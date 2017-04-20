3 PM THURSDAY UPDATE on thunderstorm timing
A gap between thunderstorms has developed 2:50 pm Thursday. The storms in eastern Illinois will spread east – arriving for PM commute.
Currently a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in northeast Indiana until 8 pm.
I’m posting below the latest forecast radar at 6:30 pm showing the next round arriving in a few hours.
A few strong storms are still possible while the severe threat still looks minimal. An advancig cold front will push these storms into central Indiana. Along the front, a few isolated storms may produce hail and a damaging wind gusts.
We will keep you posted here and be sure to join us at 4 pm on Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis