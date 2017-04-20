× Bill to allow marijuana-derived CBD oil to treat severe epilepsy passes Senate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bill that would allow the use of cannabidiol oil (CBD) to treat people with severe epilepsy passed the Senate Thursday by a vote of 36-13.

House Bill 1148 would require the Department of Health to create a CBD registry, which would include the names of allowed to use the CBD oil. According to the press release, Only those with “treatment-resistant” epilepsy would be permitted to use the substance.

Under this bill, patients would not able to get “high” because it limits the amount of THC to .3 percent.

“People who suffer from severe forms of epilepsy can have over 100 seizures a day, and they need relief from this terrible disease,” said Sen. Head (R-Logansport) who sponsored the bill. “This bill will make CBD oil a legal option for the treatment of frequent seizures and other health effects associated with epilepsy.”

Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Syracuse) made the legalization of CBD oil for epilepsy a priority for his first legislative session.

“This bill hits close to home for me,” Doriot said. “My son suffered from seizures as a child, and although he is better now, not all families are as fortunate.”

The last step this bill needs to become a law is the signature of Gov. Holcomb.