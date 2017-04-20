× Colts sign Mo Alie-Cox, a former VCU basketball standout

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts again have looked at an accomplished basketball player and seen a football prospect.

According to several reports, the team has signed Mo Alie-Cox, a former forward at Virginia Commonwealth. The 6-7, 250-pounder went through a workout for more than a dozen teams last week on the school’s Richmond (Va.) campus.

“We expected this many (scouts), especially, I had had a lot of teams call me early – some teams knew I was a free agent way early in the process,’’ Alie-Cox told reporters after his workout. “I think they were surprised at some of my measurements and the way I was moving. Probably the biggest thing was how well I caught the ball. I got good feedback from that and I haven’t really hard too much, because I’ve been busy doing meetings right after.’’

Along with putting Alie-Cox through tight end-specific drills, some teams worked him out as a defensive end.

Alie-Cox averaged 9.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Rams last season. He averaged a career-high 10.4 points the previous season.

The Colts never have shied away from giving a former basketball standout a shot. They did so with former Bradley forward Marcus Pollard in the mid-1990s and with former University of Miami forward Erik Swoope in May 2013.

Pollard developed into one of the most prolific tight ends in Colts history while Swoope continues to emerge. He saw his most extensive action a year ago, catching 15 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.