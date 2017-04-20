Huge consignment sale this weekend in Noblesville offers items for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – If you want to save 50 to 90 percent off retail prices, there’s a big sale this weekend at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

They have clothing for infants through teens.

They also have kids’ furnishings, toys, books, DVD’s, strollers and car seats. It’s the Just Between Friends (JBF) sale that goes through this weekend.

“We are celebrating our 10-year anniversary this year. And we have over 140,000 items in inventory and we have about 300 families who are actually participating in the sale,” said Dawn Pfannenstiel, event coordinator JBF North Indy.

There are thousands of kids’ items, and all categories are easy to find. There are signs for everything, including ages, sizes and categories of goods, such as sports equipment and games.

If you plan to go to the JBF sale, the first tip to saving big money is to know what you want. Research the retail price to know if you're getting a good deal.

Also, most consignment sales offer early tickets so you can pick through items first. Buyers we spoke to found they could get a lot for their money.

“For my 1-year-old daughter, I got her a new swimsuit and I got her a floating canopy so she can go swimming in the pool with me. It's in great condition. And I got both items for just $10,” said buyer and consigner Tara Steele.

The condition of everything for sale has been thoroughly screened. It's all good quality and much of it is like new. It some cases the items are brand new with the tags on, but at major discounts.

“For $20, I got a toy for the grandchild and I got this kid car, which would normally go for double that price. I buy here and then maybe a year or two later we bring back items if they’re in good condition and sell them and buy more stuff, said Janet Mitchell, consigner and buyer at JBF.

Without a doubt it can save you a bundle of money. And for many of the shoppers who come to the JBF sales, it’s part of their semi-annual routine for saving money on kids items.

“I have seven kids and I got so much for $50 total! I got several outfits and much of it looks brand new. This saves me a bundle off retail,” said Libby Woelfert.

It's too late to sign up to sell your items at this JBF event, but you can consign for their next one, an all-season sale scheduled for August.

You just go to their website and sign up to get your consigner number. Then, you can start tagging items now to be ready when the sale comes back.