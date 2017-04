Indianapolis Colts release full schedule for 2017 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Colts fans are getting a glimpse into what next season will look like.

The Indianapolis team released their full schedule for the 2017 season during a live stream Thursday night.

The Colts’ regular season opponents are as followed:

September 10: Rams

September 17: Cardinals (Home)

September 24: Browns (Home)

October 1: Seahawks

October 8: 49ers (Home)

October 16: Titans

October 22: Jaguars (Home)

October 29: Bengals

November 5: Texans

November 12: Steelers (Home)

Bye Week

November 26: Titans (Home)

December 3: Jaguars

December 10: Bills

December 14: Broncos (Home)

December 23: Ravens

December 31: Texans (Home)

The team’s preseason schedule was announced last Monday. The preseason opponents are as followed: