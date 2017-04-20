Man describes carjacking before attempted gun store theft, says suspect asked him to ‘pray for him’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three suspects carjacked a pair of vehicles before trying to break into a gun store on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

Dennis Matthews met them firsthand—he said the thieves stole his car and threatened him. Matthews was heading to work on Southport Road and turning onto Harding Street when he heard something hit his car, a red Chevy Impala.

“I saw a coat jacket go by. So I went on up to the stop sign, and I thought, ‘No I can’t do this, I better go back and make sure they’re OK.' I had just backed up and I had a gun shoved at my face… (they) told me to get out of the car. Me (being) so bright, I said why… the other guy came up behind me (and I) never saw him. There were three suspects.”

According to Matthews, they ordered him to get out of his car and took his phone.

“I started to look at the one guy, he said, 'If you do, you die. You’re dead, it’s over,’” Matthews said.

“The other kid… the one with the gun said, ‘Man, he’s making me do this… blah blah blah.’ They got in and off they went,” he recalled. “He said, ‘He’s making me do this, he told me he would kill me. Don’t do nothing stupid.’”

Matthews said the suspect made an unusual request.

“He asked me, would I pray for him? I said, ‘Yeah I’ll pray for you.’ He said, ‘Well, have a nice day.’ Have a nice day? You've got a semiautomatic!”

Matthews said it was his understanding that the suspects then tried to carjack a woman but were scared off.

Police said there was another carjacking in Clermont involving a black Hyundai Accent. The suspects then rammed both cars into Bradis Guns in the 6900 block of Kentucky Avenue. They shot at the door lock as well but couldn’t make entry into the store.

The incident brought a large police presence to the area. Police were still looking for the suspects.