Officer with Ball Memorial Hospital dies in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – An officer with IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital died on Tuesday after a motorcycle crash in Hamilton County.

Kurtis B. Gwaltney, 26, of Anderson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Strawtown Ave. near Cyntheanne Rd. at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Investigators determined Gwaltney was heading eastbound in a 2008 Ducati when it left the south side of the road and lost control in the field. The bike reportedly continued several hundred feet before coming to a rest.

According to the Hamilton County coroner, Gwaltney had been riding with a friend earlier in the day. When his friend got back to Muncie, he realized Gwaltney had not returned. So he retraced the route Gwaltney would have taken, and that’s when he located him.

Gwaltney was wearing a helmet but sustained severe trauma during the incident. The coroner says he died of a broken neck. Toxicology tests were performed. Results of those tests are pending, but nothing in the initial investigation led deputies to believe there were signs of impairment.

Gwaltney worked as a police officer at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital since April 2014.