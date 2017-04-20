Police respond after cars crash into gun store on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a pair of cars crashed into a gun store on the southwest side of the city.

Dispatchers said it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Kentucky Avenue. Both cars were involved in earlier carjacking incidents, police said. Police said the vehicles were a red Chevy Impala stolen in Perry Township and a black Hyundai Accent involved in an incident in Clermont.

Both vehicles rammed the store in an effort to gain entry, police said. The suspects also tried to shoot the lock off at one point, leading to a report of shots fired in the area. The business involved is Bradis Guns.

Officers entered the building with their guns drawn but said none of the suspects managed to get inside the building. The suspects ran from the scene and police were still looking for leads in the case.

Anyone with information should call (317) 262-TIPS.