× Severe storm threat rising…damaging winds followed by cool weekend!

LIVE Guardian Radar remains dry this morning and temperatures remain very warm for central Indiana. In fact, our temperatures this morning already match the afternoon average highs (65°) for this time of the year! Storm chances will be going up after lunch today, as temperatures rise into the upper 70’s and an approaching cold front advances from the west. This combination should get storms developing and likely producing gusts up to 60+mph! Wind damage is the greatest threat, followed by hail, lightning and heavier downpours. Here is the breakdown: